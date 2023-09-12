Man arrested in connection to body found in burned Putnam County home

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – The Putman County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man connected to the death of a body found inside a home that caught fire in Hawthorne in March.

Mathew Temael, 23, was arrested and charged in the death of Louis Stackhouse. He’s also facing vehicle theft, burglary and arson charges.

According to a previous news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Putnam County Fire Rescue responded the morning of March 5 to a fire at a home on Cottonwood Drive. Upon entry, they discovered a body of an adult.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire and the body was sent for an autopsy. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. The fire marshal found evidence of arson.

The Stackhouse’s car, which was captured on surveillance video, was the biggest target of this investigation.