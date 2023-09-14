I-TEAM: Florida pool contractor gives up licenses after facing multiple of complaints from Jacksonville-area residents

An example of one of the jobs that was left unfinished by Staycation Pools & Spas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pool contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from customers in Jacksonville and around the state and not finishing the jobs will be giving up his contracting licenses, under an agreement with state regulators.

On Thursday morning, the state’s Construction Industry Licensing Board accepted a settlement agreement negotiated with Jordan Hidalgo, the license-holder for Staycation Pools and Spas. Hidalgo faced more than 50 complaints that had been filed with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, accusing him of abandoning a construction project and financial mismanagement or misconduct.

The agreement, which follows an ongoing I-TEAM investigation, stipulates that Hidalgo will give up his licenses as a pool contractor, a general contractor, and a building contractor. He was also ordered to pay restitution to more than 50 customers. The awards of restitution also make the customers eligible to apply for compensation from the Florida Homeowners’ Construction Recovery Fund.

MORE: 12 Jacksonville-area customers come forward, say Staycation Pools & Spas never finished building their pools

State records show Hidalgo has held licenses for six different pool companies. If Hidalgo decides to re-apply for a Florida contracting license in the future, he will have to pay $212,000 in fines related to these cases, as well as $2,000 in investigative costs.

Since July, the News4JAX I-TEAM has been hearing from customers in Northeast Florida who paid money to Staycation Pools and Spas, and say their pools were never finished or were abandoned by the company.

Duval County’s Construction Trades Qualifying Board has also heard from unsatisfied customers. Last month, the board ordered him to pay more than $155,000 in restitution to two customers. Last week, the board ordered an additional $280,000 in restitution to other customers.

The president of Staycation Pools and Spas has previously told the I-TEAM the company intends to finish any pools left behind.