Bicyclist dead after getting hit by 2 vehicles in Flagler County: FHP

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by two vehicles early Friday while traveling on County Road 302 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the bicyclist was traveling ahead of two vehicles in the westbound travel lane of CR-302 when one of the vehicles struck him with the right passenger side mirror. This caused the bicyclist to fall off the bike.

As the bicyclist was lying in the travel lane, the second vehicle struck him.

FHP identified the bicyclist as a 51-year-old man from Palm Coast and said he did not have any illumination devices on the bike and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Officials added fog was present in the area at the time of the crash.