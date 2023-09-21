Final NTSB report points to 2 fuel injector lines improperly installed as cause of 2021 plane crash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The NTSB report in a 2021 plane crash in St. Augustine indicates the cause of the crash was two fuel injector lines improperly installed, and one was cracked and damaged. Three flight instructors were onboard the Beechcraft when it went down in the marsh off the runway of Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

No one was killed, but the three were hurt. It was a training flight from Florida Aviation Career Training and the NTSB report includes written statements from one of the instructors and the flight school’s chief pilot.

Image from NTSB report on St. Augustine plane crash Sept. 2021 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The Beechcraft took off, and only got to about 150-feet up when the plane lost power, went down and flipped in the marsh. In addition to the fuel injector issues, the oil filter screen was contaminated with pieces of carbon and metal which results in a loss of power by the engine.

The NTSB report says those discrepancies should have been detected and corrected in a 100-hour inspection that had taken place five flight hours before the crash.