Former St. Johns County assistant coach accused of having sex with students sentenced to 60-months probation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As recently as December 2021, there were serious complaints made against a former coach in St. Johns County schools that led to him being accused of sexual battery on students stemming from incidents that allegedly happened four years ago.

Tylar Reagan was arrested in August 2022, and court records show that last month he pleaded no contest to two counts of felony battery and was sentenced to 60 months probation with the first two years to be spent in community control, which usually means house arrest. He was also ordered to undergo psycho-sexual counseling.

Reagan was arrested and accused of having sex with two teenage girls from 2017 to 2019 while he worked for the school district.

Reagan was an assistant coach for weightlifting and track and field at Bartram Trail High School and a volunteer at Pedro Menendez High. Reagan was banned from district property in 2018 after accusations he sent inappropriate texts to a student.

According to his arrest report, one student was 15 years old, and she met Reagan through a weightlifting program when Reagan was an assistant coach for the school’s weightlifting program. The warrant affidavit states that in March 2017, Reagan sent sexual messages via text, social media and nude photographs.

In June 2017, the report states, Reagan and the student engaged in sexual intercourse while on school campus numerous times. The student estimated up to approximately 30 encounters.

In the other case, according to the warrant, the student met Reagan while training in a private gym in 2016 when she was 17, and she became a member of the weightlifting and track and field teams. Investigators determined Reagan was a paid assistant coach for both teams.

The report shows Reagan began contacting the 17-year-old on social media and that the conversations were cordial but became “sexual and explicit in nature.” In April 2017, the report states, Reagan and the student engaged in sexual intercourse on school property in a storage shed, and she estimated they had six different encounters.

According to the warrant, investigators on March 10, 2022, had a text conversation with Reagan, in which he admitted to engaging in sex acts described by both students. They interviewed Reagan a few days later, when he confirmed his former employment by the board. The warrant states he admitted to being in a sexual relationship with a student during the 2018-19 school year, as well as a sexual relationship with a student during the school year from April 2017 to October 2017.

The State Attorney’s Office says the no-contest plea was entered with the approval of the victims and their families.