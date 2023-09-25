Ex-JSO officer facing at least 10 years in prison after admitting to trying to lure teen online for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer who pleaded guilty to sending nude images and videos to a teenager will face sentencing on Tuesday.

Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, 48, pleaded guilty in December to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

An arrest warrant revealed that a teenage boy told the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022 that he met Carmona through a friend and frequently saw him at the gym. The teen said Carmona started sending him nude videos and images on Snapchat, according to the warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, once the teen came forward to deputies, an undercover deputy then pretended to be the victim online. During conversations with the undercover deputy, according to federal prosecutors, Carmona-Fonseca sent a video of himself in his police uniform and another in which he was nude. He also made several requests for nude videos of the teen flexing and said that everything stayed between them and that because it was Snapchat, it would disappear.

Carmona faces a minimum of 10 years in prison. He has agreed to pay restitution to all of the victims of his offenses and faces a potential life term of supervised release.

His defense lawyer has sent the judge several letters from character witnesses, including his wife, who says Carmona has accepted responsibility for the actions that dishonored the badge he wore.