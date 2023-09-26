Ex-JSO officer to spend 11 years in federal prison for sending nude photos to minors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca appeared in federal court on Tuesday for his sentencing. The former JSO officer, admitted to sending and requesting nude pictures from several minors. He was arrested in March 2022, and pleaded guilty last December.

The government argued that Carmona used his role as a police officer to prey on kids, and made them feel like they had no choice. The defense argued he never tried to meet them to engage in sexual acts, but the judge said having no contact doesn’t diminish the crime.

Doctors said Carmona has a fetish. The husband, father and former police officer sent nude pictures to three minors. He told one of them, “you can call me your police daddy.” He also said, “if I let you in my world, you’d have to be an adult.”

A photo of Alejandro Carmona was included in a Clay County arrest warrant. (Clay County arrest warrant)

United States Prosecutor, Ashley Washington, was pushing for a sentence above the 10-year minimum. She says one of the minors sent Carmona a picture of himself just so he would quit asking.

She read a victim impact statement where one minor said they saw Carmona as a friend and mentor, someone who “didn’t want to see me get hurt in the gym.” The victim’s mother wrote, “he destroyed our family’s trust in law enforcement” and should be “punished to the fullest extent for abusing his authority by sexually exploiting children.”

Carmona tearfully took the stand with several family members behind him. He told the court, “I’m disgusted with myself. I’m mortified by the excuses I’ve made for my behavior. I wish I could undo what I’ve done.”

He apologized to the city, to law enforcement and the military community, and to his family who he says he embarrassed.

He said, “I would gladly give my life to take the suffering away from them.”

Defense attorney John Rockwell argued Carmona never tried to harm those victims or use his badge to force them to engage in hands-on contact. Judge Timothy Corrigan said, “I agree that this isn’t the worst sex case I’ve ever seen, but it’s not the least either. He was a cop, in a position of trust, probably given more access. Other than this, he seems to be an upstanding citizen, so this [behavior] is not all that uncommon.”

The judge says he is cautiously optimistic Carmona won’t do this again, but recidivism is a concern. After he serves his eleven years, he’ll spend fifteen under a supervised release and complete sex offender treatment.

The judge passed along a message to both the victims and the Carmona family saying this doesn’t have to define them.