Body camera video shows aftermath of Ponte Vedra Beach attack that left teen paralyzed

Body camera video shows a deputy talking to a witness to the brutal stabbing of a teen in Ponte Vedra Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man who is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend outside a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant in June appeared in court on Thursday for a status conference.

Spencer Pearson, 19, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder related to an attack that left Madeline Schemitz paralyzed. Schemitz’s mother and a bystander were also hurt.

MORE: Teen who survived stabbing reveals attack left her paralyzed from the chest down, but she believes she’ll walk again

Pearson’s appearance in court happened the same day the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of deputies’ response to Mr. Chubby’s Wings on Valley Circle on June 3. Pearson’s defense attorney said in court they’re still going through the video, which was released in the discovery process.

The video shows a huge scene as deputies responded to the area near A1A this summer. Witnesses are seen describing what happened to deputies.

“He ran out of his own shoes trying to get to them before they got in their car,” one person witness said of the assailant.

By the time deputies arrived, it appears Schemitz had already been rushed to the hospital.

Her mother was stabbed in the forehead and leg when she tried to intervene. A bystander was stabbed in the hand.

“The kid who was sprinting was the kid in the pink shirt?” an officer is seen asking a witness on scene.

“Yeah, he’s the one who saved those two girls’ lives,” the witness responded.

Spencer didn’t speak in court on Thursday. The scars on his neck were tell the story of how he tried to slash his own throat after stabbing others.

People seen in the video at the scene recounted their shock and how they stepped in to help.

“We didn’t know at that point what had happened...and I go, ‘I have some towels in the backseat I’m going to grab my towels,’” one witness said.

“My kids are traumatized,” another witness said. “I ran over, too, and stepped on the dude’s forehead...and another guy came and took the knife out of his hand.”

Schemitz and her mother released a statement Thursday.

“Every day is still a fight. I am working incredibly hard every day and making great progress. I continue to ask for privacy when it comes to my recovery, but I greatly appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. I encourage everyone to educate themselves on Spinal Cord Injuries and Disabilities, along with Domestic Violence and Abuse. Linking arms with the One Love Foundation has been amazing so far, and I hope to continue to educate and advocate for myself and these causes as I continue this journey. This is just the beginning,” the statement read.

She also included the hashtag #MadisonStrong.

There has been a GoFundMe set up for the family that has already raised $161,000.

Domestic Violence Resources

Information on Spinal Cord Injuries

More Resources