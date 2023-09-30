Family broken by death of 3-year-old shot at Southside apartment calls for community to ‘do better’

Kae’Lynn Matthews' mother grandmother Annamarie and Valencia Strowder recollect memories they shared with the 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 3-year-old fatally shot at a Southside apartment complex is remembering the child as someone who was caring and enjoyed dancing.

Kae’Lynn Matthews was shot and killed in a triple shooting at JTB Apartments on Saturday night. Investigators say five people traveled to the complex to buy or sell a dog when there was a disagreement that sparked the gunfire.

“She was so bubbly and loving. She just wanted to sing and dance all day,” Annamarie Strowder, the 3-year-old’s mother, said.

Matthews’ mother and grandmother, Valencia Strowder, recalled memories they shared with the child and conveyed their hurt.

“Everyone is hurt and devastated. Whoever did this, it’s not just our family. It’s her extended family, her village of friends. There was a true village that helped raise Kae’Lynn,” Valencia said.

Annamarie leaves a message for the community.

“I want y’all to do better because y’all didn’t just hurt me, y’all hurt everybody and that’s everybody who’s dying, who’s losing their kids. This is nothing I don’t wish on anybody,” Annamarie said.

The family encourages anyone with any information to speak up and call JSO or CrimeStoppers.

A GoFundMe account has also been created for Matthews’ funeral arrangement. The family is also inviting the community to the funeral, which will be on Saturday, Oct. 7. at Westside Church of Christ.