Community advocates rally against JSO for ‘racial injustice’ after viral arrest video of man

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville community is rallying on Sunday afternoon to protest against what organizers called a “racial injustice” after accusations of police brutality started to circulate once the arrest of a 24-year-old man with a bloody face being forcefully placed in handcuffs went viral.

Jax Takes Action and the University of North Florida Students for a Democratic Society organized the event.

The protest will begin at 2 p.m. at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters on 501 East Bay Street.

Organizes are calling for all officers involved in the incident to be held accountable, a dissolution of the JSO gang unit and the implementation of a public safety committee, “which will give the community a seat at the table to review public safety policies that impact [the] community,” according to an Instagram post.

