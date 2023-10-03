JSO says a man was killed during a shootout on MLK Parkway. His family says he was murdered

Demetrius Dunn, 28, died in a shooting on the Eastside on Sept. 26.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man killed in a shooting last week on MLK Parkway is asking the community to come forward with information about what happened.

Police said at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, someone called 911 to report that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

Moments later, someone else called saying that someone had been shot inside a vehicle and crashed near the intersection of 3rd and Bridier streets.

The man, who his family identified as 28-year-old Demetrius Dunn, died in the hospital.

Police said they do not have a motive and they are still looking for the suspect.

Dunn’s family said he was not in a shootout but was murdered, and did not deserve it.

His family said Dunn was always with his cousins who he often made smile. He loved his family and loved being a big brother.

His cousin Connie Thurston said he was a man of intention.

“We lost our grandma, November 19, last year. And I expected him to crumble because, like, she’s been a big part of his life. But he’s like, No, I gotta, I gotta keep going, I gotta do this for my grandma,” Thurston said.

Their family has seen a lot of loss, and losing Dunn a week ago to gun violence is crushing them.

“Nobody wants to hear that their family member has been murdered. There’s someone out there who purposely done this and they’re just walking free,” Thurston said.

Thurston said someone knows something and she wants people in the city to care more about these situations.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO’s non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can go through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

Dunn’s death marked the 19th shooting in a six-day span and brought the total of people shot at that point in the year to 301, according to News4JAX records.