Family searching for EWU student last seen on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 22-year-old Edward Waters University student is concerned about her whereabouts after reporting her missing on Monday to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

They are hoping the community can help provide answers. In a flyer circulating on social media, Auriyah “Moonchild Auri” Stewart was last seen Saturday, Oct. 7 at EWU.

The family told News4JAX that they spoke to Stewart on a Facetime call on Saturday but haven’t heard from her since.

According to an incident report obtained by News4JAX, EWU security said Stewart hadn’t been seen on campus since Thursday after a bad breakup with her girlfriend.

The ex-girlfriend is also assisting with the search and said she last saw Stewart get into a white van in front of the dorms on Saturday, the report said. The ex-girlfriend said it appeared that Stewart got into the van willingly.

The family has growing concerns, especially since Stewart suffers from seizures and takes daily medication for it, the report said.

Stewart is 5 foot 1 inches, and the flyer did not provide any details on what she was last seen wearing.

If you know of her whereabouts or have seen her, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.