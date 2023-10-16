JSO charges another 15-year-old in fatal shooting of teen found in street in Sandalwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another 15-year-old was arrested and charged in the death of a teen who was found fatally shot in September in the middle of a road in the Sandalwood neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Gabriel Waisanen was arrested in the murder and attempted robbery of 15-year-old Me’Kel Queen. Police said Waisanen planned and provided a gun for the alleged robbery.

Bobby Trustin Dann was arrested the following day after the shooting on Sept. 2 and charged with murder in connection with Queen’s death.

Booking photo of Bobby Dann (Provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Officers found Queen unresponsive in the street on Java Drive. He died at the scene.

MORE: 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of teen in Sandalwood neighborhood: JSO | ‘It hurts me deeply’: Father of son fatally shot in Sandalwood wishes his last words were ‘I love you’

Investigators initially said it was unclear what led to the shooting, but witnesses said they heard some type of dispute before the juvenile was shot.

Dann’s arrest report indicates Queen was shot and killed in a robbery that may have been drug-related. The report also shows that police recovered shell casings at the scene from two different kinds of guns, which suggests an exchange of gunfire.

Dann was identified as the suspect in the shooting and arrested the next day on felony murder and armed robbery charges. Felony murder can be charged when a person dies as the result of a felony committed by the suspect, such as armed robbery.