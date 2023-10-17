Inspired by teen killed by lightning strike, hundreds in Palatka get baptized

PALATKA, Fla. – Inspired by Baylee Holbrook, hundreds came together this past Sunday for a community baptism at the Palatka Riverfront.

The gathering comes three weeks after Holbrook, a 16-year-old who was struck by lightning while hunting with her father in Putnam County, passed away.

Hundreds got baptized in or by the St. Johns River, and others simply supported them on their big day.

“...no discrimination on race or denomination, just unity in Jesus Christ,” Jacob Sevearance with Trinity Baptist Church said. “This is what one nation under God looks like.”

The hashtag “#PrayLikeBay” was used as posts from the event hit social media.

“Thank you to all the pastors that helped organize this powerful moment in our small town, it was a wonderful sight to see!” Sevearance said.

Holbrook fought for her life until the end after the 16-year-old student and her father were struck by lightning while they were hunting deer together in September. Officials said lightning glanced off a tree before hitting them.

After they were struck, her father awoke after losing consciousness and discovered his daughter was not breathing. He called 911 and began CPR. Rescue personnel took Holbrook to the HCA Florida Putnam Hospital where she later died.

(Video credit: Jacob Sevearance with Trinity Baptist Church)