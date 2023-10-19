60º
Join Insider

Local News

Arrest made in double murder case where 2 people were found dead in a burning car in Edgewood

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, double murder, Duval County
The suspect responsible for the Murders was identified as Trayvon Tyrese Ferguson. (Carianne Luter, News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police announced the arrest of a man Thursday in connection with a double murder that took place back in September.

On Sept. 18, two people were found dead inside a car that was found burning in the Edgewood area of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ray Reeves, officers were first called to Harrold Avenue and Roberts Street, about a block north of I-10, around 9:30 p.m. Monday because of reports of gunfire in the area.

Related: 2 people found dead in burning car after reports of gunfire in Edgewood: JSO

When they arrived, they found a car on fire, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel were called to put it out. Once the fire was out, two people were found dead inside the vehicle, Reeves said.

Police identified the suspect as Trayvon Tyrese Ferguson, 24.

Ferguson was arrested for the murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is an Award-Winning Social Media Producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She won "Best Social Media Engagement Strategy" during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram