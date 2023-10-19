Arrest made in double murder case where 2 people were found dead in a burning car in Edgewood

The suspect responsible for the Murders was identified as Trayvon Tyrese Ferguson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police announced the arrest of a man Thursday in connection with a double murder that took place back in September.

On Sept. 18, two people were found dead inside a car that was found burning in the Edgewood area of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ray Reeves, officers were first called to Harrold Avenue and Roberts Street, about a block north of I-10, around 9:30 p.m. Monday because of reports of gunfire in the area.

When they arrived, they found a car on fire, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel were called to put it out. Once the fire was out, two people were found dead inside the vehicle, Reeves said.

Police identified the suspect as Trayvon Tyrese Ferguson, 24.

Ferguson was arrested for the murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.