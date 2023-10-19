LIVE: Nassau County man accused of killing family undergoes mental competency review

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their adult daughter and son at their Nassau County home in December appears for a mental competency review.

Last October, the Nassau County judge ruled Broyles was not competent to stand trial, because he had “had no rational understanding of the proceedings against him.”

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors said Broyles shot and killed his wife and two of their children inside the family’s Callahan home in 2021.

Prior to last October’s hearing, Broyles underwent three mental competency evaluations. The court heard from several psychologists who examined Broyles, one of whom described Broyles’ bizarre behavior.

“He would defecate on himself, which was very unusual,” a psychologist said. “And he would sit on the side of his bed looking at the floor and maybe playing with his feet hours and hours at a time.”

After the killings, Broyles called 911 and laid down in the driveway, according to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

When he was asked why he didn’t kill himself, his response was, “I was too scared to do that.”

A motive in this case has never been revealed, and the sheriff said there had never been any domestic issues reported at the home.