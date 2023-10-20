Four 2nd-graders sent to hospital after ingesting THC gummies at school in Putnam County, deputies say

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – Four children were sent to a hospital after ingesting THC gummies at Robert H. Jenkins, Jr. Elementary School in Interlachen Friday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived at the school at about noon after getting reports of four children presenting symptoms of being under the influence of a substance, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said all four second-graders were transported to the HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, and their guardians were notified.

This investigation is ongoing. However, deputies said at this time it appears one of the students got into a family member’s THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office said this incident serves as a reminder for parents and guardians to protect children from exposure to gummies and other medications as many of these edibles look like candy.

“We know some people use these products to curb anxiety, pain and other conditions. However, these items are not approved for children,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

According to the sheriff’s office, leaving these edibles in an area where a child can have access can be considered child neglect.

Last year deputies had several cases of elementary school children getting possession of these types of items and getting sick, the sheriff’s office said.

“If you have these types of products in your home, put them away and keep them away from children,” deputies wrote. “We know [sic] have several worried parents because of the carelessness of an adult.”