3 masked teens arrested for shoplifting, 1 found with firearm at Orange Park Mall, deputies say

Main entrance to the Orange Park Mall, which opened in 1975.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Three teens were arrested for shoplifting from the Belk store at Orange Park Mall, and one of them was found with a firearm, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said one of the teens is 16 years old, and the other two are 17 years old. All three were wearing black “ski mask” face coverings.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 16-year-old was found with a concealed firearm in his waistband. After they removed the gun, deputies said he tried to run away but was quickly apprehended.

Items recovered by Clay County Sheriff's Office (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

“This incident sheds light on the unexpected challenges and dangers our deputies face daily,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

The 16-year-old is now facing several charges including possession of a concealed firearm by a minor, resisting arrest without violence, retail theft, possession of marijuana, and wearing a mask, hood, or other decide on public property.

Deputies said the other two juveniles are facing charges for retail theft, and wearing a mask, hood, or other device on public property.

“We’re thankful that no one, including our deputies, the involved juveniles, and mall shoppers, sustained any injuries during this incident,” deputies wrote.