City’s ‘Get Covered Jax’ initiative set to launch Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is preparing to launch a brand-new initiative — “Get Covered Jax” — in the hopes of getting those who don’t have health insurance signed up for affordable healthcare.

The initiative will launch as the enrollment period opens Wednesday, Nov. 1 for you to choose a private health care plan through the Florida Health Insurance Marketplace at Healthcare.gov.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, Jacksonville’s Chief Health Officer, says there are affordable or even no-cost options for everyone — no matter what your financial situation is.

“If you’re self-employed, if you don’t have a job, you’re eligible to try to get health insurance and potentially at a significantly reduced cost as well, which is key because it can sometimes be expensive,” Joshi said. “So, for instance, if you saw a plan on there that you really like that would cover you and your spouse or your family, but it would be $800 a month, you might qualify .... for subsidies up to $500 a month. Now that plan is only going to cost you $300 a month. That would be a $6000-a-year savings over time.”

The city says the more people who have affordable health care, the healthier Jacksonville will be for everybody. And you are not in this process alone.

Through “Get Covered Jax,” the city is here to help you get covered and walk you through the process.

As you talk over plans with your family, “Get Covered Jax” wants you to know that:

Affordable insurance options are available for everyone, even those who don’t earn a high income

People can no longer be denied coverage due to pre-existing conditions

Insured individuals have better access to primary care physicians for preventative care and treatment than those who are uninsured

Joshi said what many people don’t realize is that the insurance plans that are available cover far more than just emergency room visits or hospital stays. Also included in the marketplace insurance plans are mental health and substance use disorder services, prescription drugs, rehabilitative services and devices, laboratory services, and preventative wellness services.

“Such as getting your yearly health screening, your screeing bloodwork, mammograms for women over the age of 40, colonoscopies, pap smears all of those things that help keep us from getting sick,” Joshi said.

The marketplace plans also include health coverage for maternity and newborn care as well as pediatric services, including oral and vision care.

WJXT-TV is partnering with the city to spread the word about this important initiative. Together, we will hold a phone bank from Noon – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 so you can get your questions answered about affordable health care, and enrollment, and also set up appointments for one-on-one help getting enrolled. (We will release the phone number when our phone bank opens at Noon.)

Save these dates: