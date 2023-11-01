‘Didn’t live her life:’ Family of 3-year-old fatally shot at JTB Apartments pleading for answers in her death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been one month since 3-year-old Kae’Lynn Matthews was killed in a triple shooting at JTB Apartments.

Matthews and two other people were killed after, according to investigators, a disagreement broke out over the possible purchase or sale of a dog in September.

Now, the family of the 3-year-old says they are desperate for answers as no arrests have been made in the case. The family said they have been lost since losing Kae’Lynn.

“It’s just unbelievable like this just really can’t be. 3 years old and didn’t live her life,” Jerrica Preston, Kae’Lynn’s grandmother said.

Preston said she received a phone call saying that her granddaughter was shot and rushed to the hospital.

“Waited 30 minutes before I was able to go in and realized that she was shot in her chest as well,” Preston said.

By the time Preston finally saw Kae’Lynn, she had already passed away.

“From the time she left those apartments to the time she got to the hospital, my grandbaby suffered. She was in pain, and I wasn’t there,” Preston said.

Preston said her son, Kae’Lynn’s dad, is lost as he is processing his daughter’s death.

“His only child. First and only child. My first and only grandchild. Helpful will be my family. Everybody is just lost. I just need justice,” she said.

Since her granddaughter’s untimely death, Preston said she feels like her life has been put on hold as she has not returned to work.

“I wake up crying out of my sleep. I don’t get much sleep. I have not eaten,” she said.

The family is asking anyone with information to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. There is a $13,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.