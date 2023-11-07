Prime time for savings: Retailers roll out the deals for Veterans Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday this month

With Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday all here this month, Consumer Reports says November is prime time for deals and holiday shopping -- with some sales available all month long.

“Retailers have begun starting their holiday sales a lot earlier in recent years. And this year we’re expecting the prices you see right now to remain consistent all the way through Black Friday. This means you can start shopping and saving now without worrying about missing out on those blockbuster deals later on,” explained Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Since you can expect deals all month long, November is the best time to buy some top-tested products for the ones you love.

Black Friday deals are happening all month long (Provided by Consumer Reports)

Noice-canceling wireless headphones

Whether it’s for a student, music lover, frequent traveler, or gamer, give the gift of noise-canceling wireless headphones. News4JAX found the Sony Wireless Earbuds have dropped as low as $248 on Amazon -- a nearly $50 savings. (Orig. Price $299)

Tablet

Save nearly $150 on a tablet for someone who likes to stream video and play games. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is as low as $547.99 at Walmart. Consumer Reports says the top-rated model is a great option for those who want an Android tablet with high performance. (Orig. Price $699.99)

Air fryer

Over to the kitchen now, where an air fryer will delight those who love to cook. The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is now $59.99 at Amazon. The air fryer comes in at the top of all air fryers in Consumer Reports’ ratings.

Portable ice maker

If you know someone who goes gaga for high-end kitchen gadgets, a portable ice maker just might do the trick. News4JAX found the GE Opal 2.0 Portable Ice Maker has dropped in price again -- and is now $499 at Amazon. (Orig. Price $629)

TVs

While there are deals on TVs out there, it’s one thing you should try and wait for until Black Friday.

“We’ve seen year after year that TVs are always at their best possible price during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. So if you’re thinking about buying a new set, wait until then,” said Gordon.

If you can’t wait, you can still save $1,000! The 65-inch OLED 4K TV from Samsung is currently $1,597.99 at Abt Electronics and Walmart but could go down in price even more during Black Friday sales. (Orig. Price $2,597.99).

Other sales you can expect in November

If you’re looking for something else, Consumer Reports says there should also be sales all month on laptops and computers, vacuum cleaners, cookware, coffee makers, smartwatches and smart speakers.