Fugitive, 2 more men found with narcotics, including fentanyl, arrested following traffic stop in Flagler County

BUNNELL, Fla. – A traffic stop in Bunnell resulted in the arrest of a fugitive and two other men for possession of narcotics, including fentanyl, on Monday evening, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Sheriff Rick Staly conducted the traffic stop in the area of State Road 100 and County Road 55 on a Chrysler van for passing two cars in a double yellow no-passing zone.

There were six occupants in the vehicle, including the driver.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle did not have identification and gave the sheriff several false names, so he requested a backup unit and a Rapid ID unit.

Thanks to Rapid ID, the sheriff was able to identify the driver, a fugitive from Putnam County wanted for Writ of Bodily Attachment Child Support.

As they were waiting on the identification from the Rapid ID, deputies said the man admitted his real name and that he was wanted.

“Using our Rapid ID technology we have leveled the playing field for lying criminals and, in this case, learned his real name,” Staly wrote in a release.

The man was arrested for his warrant, for providing a false name to law enforcement and for driving on a suspended license.

He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held with no bond.

Deputies said they also conducted a search of the vehicle and the passengers and located several narcotics including fentanyl, cathinones, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“I also commend the deputies who assisted me in this traffic stop and narcotics investigation. They did a great job and together we got their poison off the street before it could hurt or kill someone,” Staly wrote.

Narcotics (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Following the discovery of the narcotics, two passengers were arrested. One is being held on a $13,500 bond, and another was released after posting a $2,500 bond, according to deputies.