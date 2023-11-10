Man who served prison time for DUI manslaughter back in jail, accused of hitting woman on e-bike while intoxicated

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – A 30-year-old man who spent 10 years in prison for a DUI manslaughter charge is back in jail after he was arrested for the second time in less than two weeks.

David Gallagher was arrested on Oct. 28 for reckless driving and disorderly intoxication. According to an arrest report, Gallagher hit a woman while riding on his e-bike.

The report said officers smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Gallagher’s breath as he spoke and that they noticed his eyes were red and he slurred his speech.

The woman suffered bruising and road rash, according to the report.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office inmate search, Gallagher was booked into the Duval County Jail Thursday afternoon for violation of probation, which is a felony offense.

Gallagher’s most recent arrest on First Street follows the Neptune Beach Police Department’s focus on traffic enforcement campaigns on the street.

It’s a campaign that deals with dangerous operations of e-bikes and other violations.

Bill Fieldson said he was not surprised to hear that a pedestrian was hit by an e-bike driver in Neptune Beach.

This incident with an e-bike isn’t the first time Gallagher has been in trouble with the law. In 2012, Gallagher was driving intoxicated and lost control of his vehicle, and hit a parked truck. Joseph Davidson died on the scene and Gallagher suffered minor injuries.

He pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter in the death of Davidson in 2013 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, four and half years of probation and required to complete 300 community service hours with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, he was released from prison in 2021.

Fieldson’s solution to curbing speeding on e-bikes is to “have someone out here patrolling.”

Neptune Beach police say they are committed to improving the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.