TELL US: How early is too early for Christmas trees or holiday decorations?

You may still be eating your Halloween candy and not even thinking about the holidays. But, Christmas and the holidays will be here before we know it, and there are various schools of thought when it comes to putting up decorations.

Some people wait until after Thanksgiving, and some are putting their tree and decorations up right now!

We want to hear from you, how early is too early for Christmas or holiday decorations?

Share your thoughts in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.