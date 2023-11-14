$10M donated by Jeff Bezos ex-wife helping residents along Emerald Trail as some worry about gentrification

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Jacksonville continues to grow, one of the biggest issues facing the community is being able to afford to live in the area. The cost of housing is now a major concern for the city.

The United Way of Northeast Florida has several programs that aim to address the problem.

As Jacksonville improves with new developments partially along the Emerald Trail, it will likely force people out of neighborhoods that their families have called home for years as developers move in.

The McCoys Creek area is part of the Emerald Trail, and they know the development is coming and it’s to be very costly for housing. That was the reason behind Tuesday’s announcement from the United Way of a $10 million program to help people keep their homes.

Henry Scott lives right along McCoys Creek. He said he almost lost his house but with the help of United Way and the North Riverside Community Development group they were able to solve the problem. Scott hopes others in the area will get the help they need to keep their homes as developers look to buy up properties.

“I hope it can be done. I hope it can be done with a community of people who live in this area,” he said.

Sheldon Knight lives in an area just north of Riverside. He got help in making much-needed repairs from the same group.

Shirly Thomas is President of the North Riverside Community Development Corporation and said these programs and funding from the United Way are helping, but she is worried about the future.

“They are trying to force our folks out but we’re not letting them,” Thomas said.

These are just a few examples of what the United Way is doing in several neighborhoods that are situated along the Emerald Trail.

“Affordability in general is a challenge. And we know when the Emerald Trail is developed, that it’s going to put further pressure on affordability,” said Melanie Patz, President and CEO of United Way Northeast Florida.

The $10 million is part of a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2020. Scott is the ex-wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The money is being distributed to community groups and developers working to make housing more affordable and obtainable for everyone.