Tell Us: Gloomy weather got you feelin’ blah or are you liking the break in the sunshine?

It's been cloudy and rainy all week in downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The sun took a vacation this week in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

This week’s weather has been filled with cloudy skies and rain and not a lot of sunshine.

Some of us around News4JAX have noticed it’s got us feeling a little blah, especially since it’s getting darker earlier, and there might be a reason for that — the weather and the amount of sunlight can affect your mood, research shows.

You’ve probably heard of Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) which, according to Mayo Clinic, is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons.

“If you’re like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody. These symptoms often resolve during the spring and summer months.” Mayo Clinic said. “Treatment for SAD may include light therapy (phototherapy), psychotherapy and medications.”

There is no clear cause of SAD, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, but less sunlight and shorter days are thought to be linked to a chemical change in the brain and may be part of the cause of SAD.

But News4JAX Chief Meteorologist Richard Nunn said there is still plenty to be thankful for this week. The clouds brought much-needed rainfall to the area and helped rejuvenate trees and fall gardens.

And on the bright side, the sun will be back from vacation this weekend. Richard said there will be partly cloudy skies on Saturday and the sun will return in all its glory for a sunny Sunday.

So, we want to know: how does this recent weather have you feeling? Are you a fan or are you ready for the sun to come back? Tell us by filling out the form below.