There is a big yellow sun waiting to say, Hello!

Cloudy skies with light rain, showers and the occasional downpour. The heaviest rain remains to our south. Cloudy skies with showers tonight and early Friday. Showers will end around noon tomorrow followed by cloudy skies. Cloudy skies will start our Saturday with partly cloudy skies developing through the afternoon.

Now: For some, cloudy and damp. Others, cloudy and downright soggy.

Tonight: Cloudy, with showers.

Friday: Cloudy, breezy with showers through around noon, 30 percent. Scattered showers under cloudy skies early then mostly cloudy skies and mild through the afternoon. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog.

Hazards: Coastal hazards: Gale Warning, Tidal Flooding, Rough surf, Rip currents and erosion of our sandy shores.

Looking ahead: Mostly cloudy early Saturday then becoming partly cloudy. Mostly sunny Sunday.

It’s day 16 of No-Shave November. Who knew that whiskers would be a conversation starter? Thank you for your stories and positive thoughts!

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 5:30 pm