Mayport Naval Station to welcome Navy’s newest combat ship, USS Marinette on Monday

The U.S. Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, USS Marinette (LCS 25) pictured pierside on the Menominee River before its commissioning in Menominee, Michigan in September.

MAYPORT, Fla. – On Monday, the Mayport Naval Station will welcome a new ship called the USS Marinette.

The ship launched three years ago and is named after Marinette, Wisconsin, which is where it was built. It’s the only Navy vessel built, christened, and commissioned in its namesake city.

The ship is also known as LCS25.

The USS Marinette is a part of the Navy’s Freedom variant littoral combat ship fleet, which has a series of warships equipped with advanced sensors, missiles, and cutting-edge cyber systems to help sailors on missions.

Jennifer Granholm, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, is the ship’s sponsor and gave the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”

“I am honored to be one of her many parents and I was very humbled when I was asked to be her sponsor. I am particularly proud that she is named after a great city. May the USS Marinette join the mighty Navy American fleet!” Granholm said. “Thank you to those of you out here to crafted our warrior, who laid our keel, who welded her to precision. May she carry with her on her missions around the globe the spirit of her namesake.”