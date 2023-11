Traffic stalled on I-295 near Dunn Avenue due to police activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The southbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Dunn Avenue exit were closed Sunday afternoon due to police activity, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO also closed the northbound lanes of I-295 at New Kings Roads. Both roads have since reopened around 2:16 p.m.

Police have not provided a reason for the closure.