Body found in retention pond in Grand Park

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the cause of death

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Crime Scene Unit near the scene where a body was found in a retention pond (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was found in a retention pond Tuesday morning in Grand Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO Sgt. Rudlaff said officers responded to the scene on Nancy Street at around 9:30 a.m. after someone spotted what appeared to be a body floating in the pond.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department confirmed it was a body.

Police are working to identify the man and the cause of death. At this time, JSO said there is no obvious sign of foul play.

The JSO Dive Team will assist with this investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

