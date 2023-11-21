Body found in retention pond in Grand Park

Crime Scene Unit near the scene where a body was found in a retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was found in a retention pond Tuesday morning in Grand Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO Sgt. Rudlaff said officers responded to the scene on Nancy Street at around 9:30 a.m. after someone spotted what appeared to be a body floating in the pond.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department confirmed it was a body.

Police are working to identify the man and the cause of death. At this time, JSO said there is no obvious sign of foul play.

The JSO Dive Team will assist with this investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.