2.8M Floridians expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving starting Wednesday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Depending on the day you choose to travel for Thanksgiving could make all the difference in how much traffic you see on the highway.

If you’re trying to plan your Thanksgiving road trip, AAA says the best times to travel on Wednesday are before 11 a.m. and on Thursday either before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

AAA said the busiest travel days will be Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Thursday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Manish Patel and his family are trying to get home to Orlando from North Carolina. They stopped at a rest stop in St. Johns County to take a break from driving.

“It’s been busy, a lot of traffic. A lot of traffic and accidents too,” Patel said.

Taylor Sievert and her dog Bailey were also traveling from North Carolina to Orlando for Thanksgiving. She traveled down Interstate 95 and hit terrible traffic in Georgia but that wasn’t the only place she hit bad traffic.

“Jacksonville was pretty bad so that was not fun, that’s why I pulled over here to just try and take a break, and let her out of the car because it’s been so bad,” Sievert said.

For Manish and Taylor, they hoped their worst traffic was behind them.

AAA said they expect 2.8 million Floridians to drive to their destinations this week.