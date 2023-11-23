Argument between 2 men sparks gunfire on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot after a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a plaza in Downtown Jacksonville on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Two men got into a verbal altercation in front of a food store Thursday on East Union Street around 12:30 p.m. When one of the men walked away, the other man pulled out a revolver and shot him in the back, JSO said.

The man who was shot was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was an isolated incident. It’s unclear what sparked the argument.

The shooter left the area on foot, JSO said.

If you have any information about this incident, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

This shooting follows three separate shootings that left two people dead on Wednesday night.