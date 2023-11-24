‘Celebration of Black businesses’: Melanin Market returns to Springfield neighborhood for ‘Real Black Friday’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an effort to support Black-owned businesses and non-profit organizations, the Melanin Market returned to the Springfield neighborhood for their annual “Real Black Friday” event on Friday evening.

Anita Spencer, vice president of the Melanin Market, said this event serves as a celebration of Black businesses.

“We are coming together to support Black businesses for the holidays,” Spencer said.

From clothes and food to hair products and candles, the Real Black Friday event features dozens of Black-owned businesses, a fun and safe kid’s zone, and live entertainment.

Spencer said the last quarter of the year is crucial for business owners.

“I think it’s important for people to come out to support these businesses and these families for the last quarter of the year so that they can go forward into the new year to become a brick-and-mortar or to continue their businesses,” Spencer said.

Melanin Market "Real Black Friday" event 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

The Melanin Market will be hosting their “Real Black Friday” event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park.

If you can’t make it to Friday’s market, you can learn more about the Melanin Market by visiting www.melanincollaborativegroup.org/