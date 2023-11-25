Community encouraged to shop locally during Small Business Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local businesses are asking the community for their support during this Small Business Saturday — a day meant to encourage consumers to shop locally.

In Jacksonville, there are plenty of events lined up that give people options to spend their money and time in local businesses.

In downtown, the Small Business Saturday event is called a “passport excursion.”

People have about 12 different options to go to places like restaurants or even a hockey game. If they aren’t sure where to go, there is a list of all those 12 places with their addresses.

One of those places is The Greenhouse and Bar on Riverside Avenue.

The Greenhouse & Bar (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Lauren Henry owns it. She has been selling plants and serving coffee for a year.

“We get to grow our reach for people who are not from Jacksonville. They get to see what we are about and follow us and follow our story. Hopefully, when they come back into town, they get to come back and see us,” Henry said.

A big option was less than a mile away under the Fuller Warren Bridge at the Riverside Arts Market, where shoppers could meet people like Jameel Jones, who started his own business called The Legacy Beard Brand.

“I make homecare beard care products. Everything is natural, organic ingredients — my own personal recipes. Everything is handmade. It is designed to moisturize your beard, keep it healthy and hydrated, and help it grow,” Jones said.

Small businesses try to appeal to local shoppers like Michelle Dickerson and Alonzo Bronner Fox.

“We just like to get out here and support local employees, entrepreneurs, and help them grow their businesses. I have taken a stabber too at my own businesses. So, it’s nice to have the local support,” Dickerson said.

Bridget Moore sells handmade toys along with baby and infant accessories through her business called Fox in the Pines.

Moore said Small Business Saturday is arguably her biggest selling day of the year and plans for it early in the year.

“It allows the community to really recognize that as they get ready to buy Christmas gifts, they can shop local and not only get some great items for gifts for their family and loved ones, but also really support someone’s small business and give the big box stores a run for their money,” Moore said.