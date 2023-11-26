Deck The Chairs display temporarily shut down due to rain, expected to resume Monday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Organizers with Deck The Chairs announced they are temporarily shutting down the holiday display due to the rainy conditions in Jacksonville Beach.

According to the exhibit team, the rain is expected to saturate the Latham Park space which can create potential electrical problems for the lights. For that reason, they decided to shut the power off throughout the day Sunday.

Concessions have also been canceled for Sunday.

Organizers said they will not power up the park displays until the grounds dry out to safely restore all the power.

They expect the holiday display to be fully lit again for Monday evening and the remainder of the week.