Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 72-year-old found lying in McCoys Creek

Javaris Bowman, 26, was arrested in connection to man found partially submerged in McCoy's Creek in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest was made in a nearly five-month investigation of a 72-year-old man found dead in McCoy’s Creek in June, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

According to the JSO, 26-year-old Javaris Bowman was arrested in connection to the death of the man found naked and partially lying in the water near a kayak launch close to Chelsea Street.

A woman was walking when she stumbled on the body on June 2, JSO said. After an autopsy was conducted, police ruled the man’s death as a homicide.

JSO did not provide a cause of death.

Bowman was ultimately listed as a person of interest and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary after a warrant was issued.