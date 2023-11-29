55º
13-year-old dies in Baker County camper fire

A space heater may have started the fire, deputies say

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. – A 13-year-old girl died after a fire broke out inside a camper parked in Baker County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters responded to the fire in the Cuyler area near Orbey Rhoden Road in Glen St. Mary. When they arrived, first responders said they found a camper completely consumed by flames.

A 13-year-old girl died in the fire. Her family identified her as Avery Brown. She was a middle school student.

Deputies said there were other people inside the camper who were able to escape without injuries.

Early investigation revealed that a space heater inside the camper may be what caused the fire.

“Sheriff Scotty Rhoden extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and request our community keep them in our prayers,” the Baker County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, on average, fires sparked by portable heaters lead to 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year.

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

