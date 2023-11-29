Police ask for community’s help in solving 2021 murder case of 19-year-old in Lake Forest

Police looking for help in identifying potential suspects in the 2021 murder case of a 19-year-old in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying any potential suspects in the 2021 murder case of a 19-year-old in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

Elijah Ellis was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked car on July 8, 2021, near Concord Park. Police said Ellis was transported to a local hospital where he died.

At the time of the shooting, homicide and crime scene detectives were notified to conduct their investigations.

After two and a half years of gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and obtaining potential leads, police said they have exhausted all potential leads, and they have no new information available to follow.

For that reason, they’re asking the community for help in solving this murder.

Anyone with any information regarding this murder is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630 0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, citizens may call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.