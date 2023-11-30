Clay County firefighters rescue elderly man from burning home

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County firefighters rescued a man from a home in flames Thursday morning in Middleburg, according to county officials.

The county said a neighbor called 911 to report the smoke alarms going off.

Home in flames (Clay County)

When firefighters arrived at the property on Oak Point Terrace, they rescued an elderly man from the burning home.

Officials said the man was treated and transported to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

The home is considered a complete loss.

No one else was inside the home, according to the county.

RELATED | ‘She was a loving little girl’: 13-year-old dies in Baker County camper fire

County officials said the same firefighters who rescued the man were going through routine training in search and rescue only hours before they responded to this call.

“We are proud and grateful of the skilled men and women we have at Clay County Fire Rescue and our thoughts and prayers go to this man and his family,” county officials wrote in a press release.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.