State Attorney’s Office replaces resisting with violence charge against Le’Keian Woods to resisting without violence

Le'Keian Woods mug shot when he was arrested (L) and his updated mug as of October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several charges against Le’Keian Woods, whose arrest sparked outrage in September, were downgraded by the State Attorney’s Office, according to court documents.

Woods was facing two counts of armed trafficking, which were dropped. The resisting an officer with violence charge was replaced with resisting without violence, according to court documents.

In September, Woods was arrested after running from police following a traffic stop.

His arrest was caught on video and sparked outrage online after cell phone video showed him being hit several times and left with a bloody face, which caused JSO to conduct an investigation.

In early October, Woods’ attorneys issued a letter to the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ), asking for a review of what his lawyers said was a use of excessive force. The DOJ concluded that Woods’ arrest did not violate civil rights laws.

Woods remains in Leon County jail being held without bond on his probation violation.

Woods’ family along with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee is holding another rally on Thursday to protest against the JSO Crime Unit and voice concerns.

The rally will take place on 501 West Adams Street at 5 p.m.