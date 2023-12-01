‘Gabby Petito Act’ seeks to strengthen domestic violence prevention in Florida

FILE - This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, The FBI on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

FLORIDA – A Florida lawmaker recently filed a bill to strengthen domestic violence prevention in the state.

The bill is nicknamed the “Gabby Petito Act” after the Florida woman who was killed by her boyfriend during a cross-country trip.

The proposed legislation wants police responding to domestic violence calls to conduct tests to predict the likelihood of serious injuries or death on victims, also called “lethality assessments.”

Those assessments are designed to evaluate the potential for serious injury or death through early intervention.

“I like the fact that they’re honing in on it and trying to help those that are in that situation,” said PK Mickens, survivor of domestic violence and executive director of the D.I.P Foundation.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence indicates nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), in St. Johns and Duval Counties from 2019 to 2020, the number of reported domestic violence offenses for simple assault increased. In Duval County, domestic violence murders increased, and the numbers stayed the same in St. Johns County.

Simple assault in 2020: Duval = 7,251. St. Johns = 537

Simple assault in 2019: Duval = 6,885. St. Johns = 521

Murder in 2020: Duval = 14. St. Johns = 1

Murder in 2019: Duval = 11. St. Johns = 1

“At that time I was afraid of telling people that I was in that situation. Fear of being judged just at a lower, not feeling confident,” Mickens said as she recalled her previous abusive situation.

Mickens said she hopes more bills like this are proposed that help victims.

The bill also wants FDLE to collaborate with the Sheriffs Association and Police Chiefs Association, and domestic violence advocacy organizations to develop policies, procedures and training programs to implement that assessment.

The bill was first introduced to lawmakers by Gabby Petito’s father.

News4JAX reached out to the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Police Chiefs Association to ask them about being mentioned in this bill proposal and sent a statement that said in part:

“Appreciate you reaching out to get our feedback. We are early in the process of this legislation as our Legislative Committee is reviewing the drafts.”