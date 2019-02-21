DeSantis asked to activate FHP, National Guard to assist Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just two days after state Sen. Audrey Gibson and state Rep. Tracie Davis announced that they would ask the state for help patrolling Jacksonville's streets, the two lawmakers sent a joint letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis requesting just that.

In the letter, dated Feb. 20, Gibson and Davis, both Democrats representing Jacksonville in the state Capitol, called on the governor "to act immediately by activating the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida National Guard to assist local law enforcement."

Citing the nearly two dozen murders this year in Jacksonville and the city's recent spree of deadly violence, the lawmakers said, "We are calling on you to act now utilizing all resources at your disposal, to include the deployment of state resources and requests for federal assistance, to aid in the emergency our city faces."

The letter goes on to say, "We are a city in a 'State of Urgency' emergency. We cannot sit on the sidelines allowing crime to continue to take over our city, risking the safety of the citizens of Jacksonville."

READ: Joint letter to Florida governor on gun violence in Jacksonville

On Monday, Gibson, Davis and others gathered in Elizabeth Powell Park, where four people were shot Thursday evening. Two of those -- one a 14-year-old boy -- died. Three more people died in separate shootings Saturday and another man died after a double shooting Sunday morning. According to Jacksonville police, only one of the five deadly shootings has been cleared by an arrest.

"I don’t have a problem calling out the National Guard. I am not interested so much in having armed guardsmen on every corner, but we need to have a bigger presence in this city -- whatever that looks like. I know some people will want to be a little bit jittery about that, but we are not safe," Gibson told News4Jax on Monday. "Bringing in the Guard is certainly an option."

It would not be the first time that has happened in Jacksonville. Twenty-seven years ago, the National Guard patrolled the highways because of random sniper attacks along the interstate. That led to the national news referring to I-295 as the "highway from hell."

