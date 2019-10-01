4 arrested in connection with July murder in Woodstock area

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photos (from left to right) of Roosevelt Johnson, Ladorne Parker, Ronald Gilbert and Kari Pope

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four people were arrested in connection with the July death of a woman in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said the body of Mariah Bodiford, 29, was found about 8 p.m. July 15 along McDuff Avenue near the intersection of West Third Street.

Investigators said evidence led to the arrests of two men and two women.

Roosevelt Johnson, 55, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ladorne Parker, 23, is charged with murder and accessory after the fact

Ronald Gilbert, 45, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Kari Pope, 38, is charged with accessory after the fact.

