Adoption event transforms City Hall into 'Kitty Hall'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Hall was transformed into "Kitty Hall" on Wednesday when Animal Care and Protective Service held an adoption event.

The atrium at City Hall in downtown Jacksonville was turned into a cat adoption center.

There was even a cat named "Lenny Purry," after Mayor Lenny Curry, at the event.

The event featured a buy-one-get-one promotion -- take home a kitten and get a bonus.

You can see the list of adoptable pets anytime by going to the ACPS page on the city's website.

