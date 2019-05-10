Autopsy reveals factors in police recruit's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two factors appear to have contributed to the death of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recruit, who was rushed to the hospital during a training exercise at the police academy in March.

According to a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office, Tony Cephas died from arteriosclerotic heart disease and sickle cell anemia was a contributing factor in his death.

The report shows Cephas’ left coronary artery was 75% blocked, which is considered a severe blockage. His right coronary artery was 50% blocked.

Cephas, 43, had been exercising with his class of recruits for about 15 minutes when they were given a water break. An instructor noticed something was wrong and Cephas was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Cephas is survived by his wife and two children.

