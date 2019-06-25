Child shot at Northside home in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition Monday after two children got hold of a firearm and the gun discharged, wounding one of the children, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said it happened around 4 p.m. at a home on Alexandra Drive. The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

Residents of the home were being interviewed. Police were also speaking with the other child who was in the room when the gun discharged.

The ages of the children were not provided.

