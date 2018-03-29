Subpoenaed JEA CEO to appear before City Council today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after the Jacksonville City Council restructured a special committee looking into the possible sale of the city-owned electric, water and sewer utility, the chief executive of the JEA is scheduled to testify to that committee Thursday afternoon.

A motion to dismantle the committee was narrowly defeated, but the five-member committee was expanded to include all 19 City Council members.

After the committee's subpoena of CEO Paul McElroy generated controversy, Council also stripped the committee of subpoena power.

McElroy sent a letter Monday to the City Council, saying he would meet personally with them and provide any and all information necessary.

