City may take bids on convention center to replace old Courthouse, City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Downtown Investment Authority is asking for a resolution to so it can request proposals from firms interested in building a hotel and convention center on the Northbank riverfront where the old Jacksonville City Hall and Duval County Courthouse have sat vacant for years.

Mayor Lenny Curry budgeted money this year to demolish the old government buildings and clear the property for development.

According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, the project requirements include a 350-room hotel, at least 200,000 square feet of public exhibit space, at least a 40,000-square-foot ballroom, at least 45 meeting rooms, other space and a parking garage.

A feasibility analysis shows the total construction cost of a 200,0000-square-foot exhibit hall at between $250 million and $430 million. The parking garage would have to be at least 400 spaces, and convention center parking would need at least 1,300 spaces.

The DIA will consider the resolution at its 2 p.m. Wednesday meeting at the Ed Ball Building at 214 North Hogan Street.