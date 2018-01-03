Cold weather shelters open in Baker, Duval & Nassau counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With temperatures predicted to dip below 40 degrees Wednesday night, cold weather shelters are opening their doors in Jacksonville along with Baker and Nassau counties.

Jacksonville

The Salvation Army shelter at 900 W. Adams Street will remain open through Friday, providing protection and relief to homeless men, women and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night. The shelter will provide a hot dinner and breakfast.

In addition, City Rescue Mission's cold weather shelter is open to those in need of a warm place to stay. Guests should check-in at the group's New Life Inn at 234 W. State St. beginning at 2:30 p.m. Guests may stay until 10:30 a.m. the following morning or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees.

The Sulzbacher Center will open its doors to all men, women and families needing to escape the elements. The center offers a warm place to sleep and three meals a day. Those seeking refuge from the cold can visit the center at 611 E. Adams St.

Baker County

Baker County emergency management officials have opened a cold weather shelter at Raiford Road Church, located at 9201 South State Road 121 in Macclenny. There is basic care provided and no registration required. Guests should bring identification and comfort items, such as blankets, pillows and snacks, as well as necessities like medication. Pets are not allowed.

There's also a special needs shelter open at Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital at 159 N 3rd St in Macclenny. Those with certain medical needs are expected to bring their personal caregiver along with any necessities, such as food, oxygen and medication. Pets are not allowed, except for service animals. To learn more, call 904-259-6111.

Nassau County

With weather-linked power outages leaving thousands of people in the dark, Nassau County has opened a cold weather shelter at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School at 1 Flashes Ave. Emergency management officials are asking guests to arrive with what they need, specifically food, medication, extra layers and bedding. Those in need of transportation should call 904-548-0900.

Glynn County

The warming shelter will be open again overnight Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to go below freezing again overnight. A warming shelter has been opened at First United Methodist Church located at 1400 Norwich Street, Brunswick from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. There are no cots available at this time.

Waycross

The City of Waycross in partnership with Ware County EMS will open a warming shelter at Waycross City Auditorium located at 865 Pendleton Street. The shelter will open Tuesday at 4pm and close Friday at 8 am.

Our goal is to provide a safe place for our citizens to stay warm during extreme inclement weather. Limited food and beverages will be available. The shelter is unable to accommodate animals. For information call 912-287-4499.

Hope Transportation will provide services to and from the shelter. If you need a ride please call (912) 288-4582. Don’t forget to bring your medication.

