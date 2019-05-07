Contractors to hope to remove jet from St. Johns River today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Boeing 737 Miami Air plane that slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville could be removed from the St. Johns River as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Before workers could start the plane removal process, the fuel had to be removed from the plane, an effort that was complicated by stormy weather and the fact the aircraft remained partially submerged in the river, officials said.

But all the fuel was taken out by Monday night, and barges were moved into place Tuesday morning.

A Navy spokesperson said 1,200 gallons of fuel was removed, which would mean about 400 gallons leaked into the river. Crews had set up booms to contain the spill, and it's uncertain how much of the fuel was recovered from the water.

The St. Johns Riverkeeper said Monday that environmental damage appeared to be minimal.

Navy contract partners were preparing the aircraft to be loaded onto the barge via crane.

The process involves divers securing straps around the plane, which could take some time. They have to fully strap it up to be able to lift it onto the barge. If all goes well, the plane could be on the barge by early evening, but the work must be completed in daylight, so it will depend on how far they get before sunset.

Once safely secured on the barge, the plane will be taken to a secure location, Naval Air Station Jacksonville said in a news release.

The Navy spokesperson said the Navy is not paying for the removal of the plane. The cost is being covered by Miami Air's insurance company. She did not say how much it was costing.

The NAS Jacksonville airfield remains closed for all incoming aircraft until salvage operations are completed, officials said.

The aircraft, arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off the runway into the St. Johns River Friday night with 143 passengers and air crew on board. All were safely rescued with minor injuries.

Three pets in the cargo hold perished.

National Transportation Safety Board representatives are investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.